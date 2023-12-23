Amid AQI surge, GRAP Stage III restrictions back

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 22

In view of the air quality level reaching the ‘severe’ category in Delhi-NCR on Friday, the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to implement the Phase III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) here.

Under this, the restrictions of Phases I, II and III have been made effective.

As per the order, all BS4 diesel and BS3 petrol cars have been banned in Delhi- NCR and heavy fines will be imposed on those caught using these vehicles. The sub-committee of the CAQM has also banned construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR.

However, some development projects related to railways, national security and defence related activities, healthcare services, and outlined public utility projects such as construction of national highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, etc. have been exempted from the restrictions.

The CAQM has also prohibited earth-filling works, including digging, boring or drilling related works. In order to curb the rising pollution, residents have been advised to use public transport and work from home.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram