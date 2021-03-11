Amid corruption allegations, Ambala MC Budget passed

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 2

Amid the allegations of corruption, the proposed Budget of Ambala Municipal Corporation was presented in the House meeting at Panchayat Bhawan in Ambala City today.

Councillor booked for murder in 2021 The Budget meeting was adjourned in March after the councillors objected to the presence of Rubi Sauda, a councillor who was booked in a murder case in 2021, in the House. After a decision regarding Sauda’s membership in the House went in her favour, the meeting was held on Monday.

The estimated Budget of Rs 138.68 crore, as against an expenditure of Rs 119.40 crore, was passed in the meeting. A budget of Rs 54.20 crore will be spent on establishment works, Rs 40.85 crore on contingency, Rs 18.20 crore on development works and Rs 6.15 crore on miscellaneous expenses.

The Budget meeting was chaired by Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma. MC Commissioner Virender Lather, officials, elected and nominated members of the House were present during the meeting.

Lather said the corporation would be focusing on development works and recovery of property tax.

The Budget meeting started on a stormy note after House member from ward-4 Vijay Chaudhary Tony entered the meeting with a poster and raised the issue of corruption in the corporation.

He alleged corruption in door-to-door garbage collection and demanded investigation in the matter. He also accused a contractual employee of threatening him.

The issues of NDC, NOC, commercial properties and favoritism were also raised in the meeting.

Chaudhary sat on the floor and refused to take his seat in the House. The Mayor said it was an important Budget meeting and repeatedly requested Tony to take his seat and let the work resume.

The remaining House members supported Tony over the issue of corruption, but also asked him to maintain the decorum of the House.

Meanwhile, contractual employees and the workers working under the garbage collection scheme raised slogans against Tony at the Panchayat Bhawan.