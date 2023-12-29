Amid garbage heaps, RWAs plan to ring in 2024 with protests

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 28

As Gurugram gears up for 2024 with mounds of garbage dotting the city, residents have threatened to celebrate the New Year with protests and special ‘Kuda parties’.

Been struggling for months How can you expect anybody to celebrate when we have garbage outside our homes? Most of the RWAs have been struggling for months on how to deal with the garbage issue. We will just have ‘kuda parties’. — Praveen Kumar Yadav, President, United Gurugram RWA.

The local RWAs, especially in old Gurugram, that have been struggling with sweeping and garbage-lifting facilities for almost three months now, claim that they have no choice but to take to streets and awaken the Gurugram authorities from slumber.

“The sanitation in Sector 45 is pitiable. The existing contractor has been removed from Sector 45. If no workers are assigned the job for Sector 45, we will block HUDA City Centre Road on December 29 at 6 pm. The administration will be responsible for this as we have no choice and cannot keep suffering, “said Puneet Pahwa, general secretary, RWA, Sector 45.The RWAs of old Gurugram and Sectors 15, 14 and 17 too are a harried lot.

“How can you expect anybody to celebrate when we have garbage outside our homes? A majority of the RWAs are struggling for months on how to deal with the garbage issue. We will just have ‘kuda parties’, “ said Praveen Kumar Yadav, president, United Gurugram RWA.

Meanwhile, what comes as a major jolt to the MCG’s efforts in curtailing the problem and controlling the situation is that some employees who had ended their strike have resumed their strike. The MCG has issued a warning to them of strict action.

“We have extended the rope for a long time. Those who ended strike and have resumed it, will be punished. We have started picking up the garbage and even invited RWAs for taking up sanitation. The situation is improving and will be better in the New Year, “ said MCG Commissioner PC Meena.

