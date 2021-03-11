Amid opposition, Rohtak MC removes encroachments

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 27

After the Quilla Road Market, the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities adopted the same strategy for carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in the Railway Road Market during the wee hours on Wednesday.

In the presence of heavy police force, MC officials led by Joint Commissioner Mahesh Kumar reached the market at 4 am and demolished steps and concrete platforms outside over 200 shops located between Agrasen Chowk and Bhiwani Stand.

Several traders on getting information about the drive, rushed to the market and registered their protest by shouting slogans. But their efforts failed to deter the anti-encroachment squad. The drive continued for around five hours . The traders were served notices to remove steps and concrete platforms on their own within a week. Even, DC Manoj Kumar along with the MC officers had requested the traders to follow instructions and remove encroachment but they did not do so. Rakesh Verma, a trader leader, while decrying the action said the district authorities had constructed concrete platforms upto 2 feet outside all shops around two years ago, but now it demolished these Surender Goyal, Land Officer, MC, said the traders had encroached upon the road upto 4 feet leading to congestion. They were given notice as per rules and requested to remove the encroachment on their own, but they did not do so forcing the MC authorities to carry out this anti-encroachment drive.

Police complaint against 8 shops

The Municipal Corporation has filed a written complaint against eight shops at Quilla Road Market in the Old Sabzi Mandi police station requesting registration of case against their owners for violating the orders passed by the DC under Section 144 of the IPC against encroachment. Surender Goyal of the MC said the shops had encroached a portion of the road, inconveniencing visitors.

Civic body puts 150 traders of Shouri Market on notice

After Quilla Road and Railway Road markets, now, congested Shouri Cloth Market is on the radar of the Municipal Corporation which has served notices on nearly150 traders. They have been asked to remove encroachment from outside their shops on their own by April 30, or else face the music. The notices have also been pasted on electric poles and walls in the market.