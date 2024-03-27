 Amid protest over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, AAP leaders, cops clash in Sirsa : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Amid protest over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, AAP leaders, cops clash in Sirsa

Amid protest over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, AAP leaders, cops clash in Sirsa

Amid protest over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, AAP leaders, cops clash in Sirsa

AAP activists being detained by the police in Sirsa on Tuesday.



Tribune Reporters

Sirsa, March 26

Amid widespread protests across the state against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, a clash erupted between AAP leaders and the police here on Tuesday. As AAP district president Happy Rania led party workers to gherao the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district office, clashes broke out between party activists and police personnel. Heavy police force was deployed around the office and barricades were put up on all routes leading to it.

Party workers hold a demonstration in Rohtak.

AAP, BJP workers’ face-off in Panipat

Panipat: High drama was witnessed as workers of AAP and the BJP came face to face at the latter’s office on the NH-44 here on Tuesday. Party workers, led by AAP joint secretary Sukhbeer Singh Malik, gathered at the BJP MLA Pramod Vij’s office and started raising slogans against the BJP and PM Narender Modi. BJP workers came out of the office and countered it with slogans against Kejriwal and the AAP government in Delhi. The police reached the spot and handled the situation. TNS

AAP activists attempted to breach the barricades near the BJP office, prompting the police to actively stop them. During this, there was a scuffle between AAP activists and police officers. Due to the absence of female police officers at the scene, male police personnel allegedly pushed back AAP women activists, which was objected to by party leaders. Subsequently, the police detained protesting activists and took them to the Baragudha police station.

The district party president said AAP and Arvind Kejriwal would end the BJP’s “authoritarianism”. Another party leader Kuldeep Gadrana criticised the police for their “ruthless” crackdown at Kurukshetra four days ago.

Rohtak: Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by its state unit senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda, staged a protest demonstration against the arrest of party chief Arvind Kejriwal here today. The protesters marched towards the state head

office of the BJP at Rohtak, raising slogans against the Haryana Government.

Dhanda accused the BJP of building its offices with Rs 60 crore received from the prime accused in the liquor scam, hefty commission in sale of coal and donations from Pakistani companies. Barricades were put up and police personnel were deployed at the BJP office in view of the protest. Not allowed to reach the office, the AAP workers staged a dharna against Kejriwal’s arrest and police lathicharge on protesting party workers at Kurukshetra.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Sirsa


