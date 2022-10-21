Amid rise in dengue cases, 7 teams deputed for vigil

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 20

With residents failing to adhere to the directions of the Health Department to keep a check on stagnant water, dengue cases are on the rise. Ten fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 72 in the district, and the city is leading the tally with 33 cases.

Health Department officials are going door to door, checking coolers, tanks, utensils, pots and other sources in Karnal. Tribune photo

These are the cases that have been reported by the department, but there are lots of unreported cases getting treatment in private hospitals.

Keeping in view the increasing number of cases in the city, an increased vigil has been observed. A total of seven teams, each headed by a medical officer, have been deputed to conduct anti-larval operations. “We are conducting a special drive in different areas of the district. For Karnal city, we have deployed seven teams, which would be keeping a check on the breeding of mosquitoes,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Yogesh Sharma. The department has conducted a survey on 4,49,655 households so far, out of which dengue larvae were detected in 7,110 households. Notices have already been issued to 3,335 households, he added.

Besides, the department officials checked 2,89,399 water tanks, and detected larvae in 1,015 tanks. Dengue larvae were also found in coolers, pots, vases and other items where water can easily stagnate, said Sharma.

“It is a collective responsibility of residents and the authorities to eliminate dengue, for which we need to keep a check on water stagnation,” added Dr Sharma.