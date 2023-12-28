Amid WFI row, Rahul visits Jhajjar akhara, meets Punia

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, December 27

Against the backdrop of a controversy surrounding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi early Wednesday made an “impromptu” visit to an akhara in Haryana’s Jhajjar district and met a group of wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia.

Amid dense fog and biting cold, the Congress MP visited the akhara in Chhara village and spent over two hours interacting with wrestlers there and also joined them to do some exercises before returning to Delhi. The MP wasn’t accompanied by any local Congress leader.

Rahul tried his hand at wrestling with Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, who was seen briefing him on various techniques of wrestling. Last Friday, Punia had returned his Padma Shri to protest the election of Sanjay Singh, an associate of Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan, as WFI chief. Besides Punia, other wrestlers who decided to return their awards include Vinesh Phogat and Virender Singh Yadav.

“Only Bajrang knew about Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the akhara, hence he reached half an hour before him. Rahul came around 6:15 am and went back after 8:15 am,” akhara owner Virendra Arya told The Tribune.

Sitting on a mat, Rahul spoke to budding wrestlers about their daily routine, practice and diet. He also discussed with them the ongoing WFI row and the prospects of wrestling, said Arya.

Punia later told the media that “Rahul came to see the daily routine of wrestlers… and their practice.”

After the visit, Rahul in a post on X said: “A player brings a medal for his country by watering the soil with his blood and sweat with years of hard work, patience, and impeccable discipline. Today, I reached the wrestling ring of brother Virendra Arya in Chhara village of Jhajjar and interacted with Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and other wrestlers.”

Touching upon the controversy, he added: “There is only one question: if these players, the daughters of India, have to leave the fight in their arena and fight for their rights and justice on the streets then who will encourage their children to choose this path? These are innocent, straightforward, and simple people from farmer families; let them serve the Tricolour. Let them make India proud with full honour and respect.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bajrang Punia #Congress #Jhajjar #Rahul Gandhi