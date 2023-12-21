Amit Shah to attend Gita Mahotsav

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 20

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Sant Sammelan at Purushottam Pura Bagh on Friday as part of International Gita Mahotsav-23.

Religious gurus from across the country will reach Kurukshetra to attend the sammelan.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma, who held a review meeting regarding the preparations for the Sant Sammelan, said, “A Sant Sammelan will be held at Brahma Sarovar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the event. Noted sants from across the country will reach here and appropriate arrangments are being made by the Police Department and the district administration.”

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Amit Shah #Kurukshetra