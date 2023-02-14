Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Haryana Police

Parveen Arora
Karnal, February 14
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday presented the President's Colour to Haryana Police in recognition of its exceptional service, at the Haryana Police Academy at Madhuban here.
The President’s Colour is the highest honour given to any military or police unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation.
Amid the bursting of firecrackers, Shah presented the award to Haryana Police.
The President had approved the award for Haryana Police.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present.
