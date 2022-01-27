Among Padma Shri awardees are Kashmir's Karate Kid, Haryana doctor behind world's 1st IVF buffalo calf

Madan, an 82-year-old distinguished veterinarian and biotechnologist from Karnalperformed the world's first successful in-vitro fertilization of a buffalo

Among Padma Shri awardees are Kashmir's Karate Kid, Haryana doctor behind world's 1st IVF buffalo calf

Haryana veterinarian Moti Lal Madan. Photo:@TawdeVinod/Twitter

PTI

New Delhi, January 26

The list of this year's Padma Shri awardees includes many "unsung heroes" who have contributed to society in their own ways.

 The Narendra Modi government posthumously awarded Andhra Pradesh's Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan, a Nadaswaram player, and freedom fighter.

For seven decades, Hassan played the wind instrument every day as 'Suprabhatham' to Lord Rama. The classical instrument's exponent, he served and dedicated his life to historical Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swami Temple at Bhadrachalam.

Uttar Pradesh's Seth Pal Singh has contributed to agriculture by specialising in modifying the Singhara crop geometry and rotation practice. He developed an innovative technique of growing the crop through scaffolding, relay cropping, and intercropping method and inspired farmers to grow fruits and vegetables along with traditional crops.

Maharashtra's Himmatrao Bawaskar is a general physician from Mahad widely known for his treatment for scorpion stings and snake bites.

Coming from a humble background, he started treating the poor in rural areas despite a lack of resources and discovered that by using Prazosin for treatment mortality rate dropped from 40 per cent to less than 1 per cent. 

Gurmeet Bawa, who has been awarded posthumously, is an internationally-celebrated Punjabi folk singer. She was the first Punjabi female folk singer to sing on Doordarshan and popularised the genre and its instruments. She has performed in more than 25 countries.

Karnataka's HR Keshavamurthy is a renowned Gamaka singer from Shivamogga, who has introduced over 100 classical ragas to his own style of Gamaka singing.

He dedicated six decades of his life preserving and promoting 'Kavya Vachana ', a rare Kannada form of storytelling and popularised rich cultural Kannada epics, 'Kumaravyasas Bharatha' and 'Jaiminis Bharatha' among the masses.

His efforts have also provided a platform forupcoming Gamaka artistes.

Jammu and Kashmir's Faisal Ali Dar is known as Kashmir's 'Karate Kid'. A martial arts coach from Bandipore, he established a sports academy and trained 4,000 students. He aims to empower the youth in the sensitive, militancy-hit regions with opportunities and dreams.

His achievement is reflected in the medals won by his students in global kickboxing championships.

Gujarat's Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai is a tribal social worker from Tapi. From a humble background, she worked at the grassroot level and her dedicated efforts led to the transformation of nine villages into open defecation-free villages.

She created over 300 sanitary units and held awareness events on open defecation, sickle cell anemia, and led "self-help groups across education, healthcare, and sanitation in tribal communities".

Jharkhand's Girdhari Ram Ghonju, who has been honoured posthumously, is a Nagpuri litterateur and educationist from Ranchi. He worked for the uplifting the regional language and culture of Jharkhand and authored over 25 books and plays, especially on saving local heritage and identity of Nagpuria culture for over five decades.

Odisha's Narasingha Prasad Guru is a Koshali author, lyricist and lexicographer from Balangir who championed the Koshali language for decades.

He has written over 10 books in Koshali and composed around 500 lyrical renditions that have been broadcasted by the AIR. A teacher and writer in Odia and Koshali-Sambhalpuri, he promoted Koshali and also wrote a dictionary on it.

Haryana's Moti Lal Madan, who created the world's first IVF buffalo calf, was also honoured. The 82-year-old distinguished veterinarian and biotechnologist from Karnal led the team that performed the world's first successful in-vitro fertilization of a buffalo, leading to the Pratham's birth.

He served as the director of National Dairy Research Institute in Karnal and pioneered research in reproductive endocrinology, embryo biotechnology, IVF, and cloning.

Tamil Nadu's R Muthukannammal is a Sadir dancer from Viralimalai, a precursor to Bharatanatyam. She has performed in over 1,000 dance and singing shows in over 70 years and continues to train young artistes. She is the last surviving 'Devadasi' of her cohort.

To popularise her contribution in Sadir, veteran sculptor G Chandrasekaran crafted a statue of her in his art school. She is known as the "seventh generation Sadir dancer and custodian of the early tradition of Bharatanatyam".

Prem Singh, a prominent social worker from Mohali, dedicated over three decades of his life serving over 1,000 leprosy patients in Punjab. When facing financial challenges, he sold his personal assets and took loans to for their welfare and rehabilitation.

Uttar Pradesh's Radheyshyam Khemka, who has been honoured posthumously, is a legendary publisher who took ancient literary works of Gita, Mahabharat and Ramyana to the people.

He was the president of Geeta Press, the largest publisher of spiritual literature and Editor of Kalyan magazine since its inception. He published translations of Puranas and took Indic history, culture, spirituality and values to the masses.

Madhya Pradesh's Ram Sahay Panday, a veteran Rai folk artist from Bundelkhand for 60 years, popularised the dance by mixing it with tunes of Mridangam.

He founded Ram Sahay Panday dance group to promote and preserve the art of the extinct Bediya tribe and delivered more than 100 performances in 18 countries and continues to promote the art form even at the age of 90. 

#Haryana #IVFbuffalocalf #Karatekid #kashmir #MotiLalMadan #PadmaAwards #unsungheroes

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targeted, day after Rahul Gandhi visit

7
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

8
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

9
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala: Striking a chord with young & old

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies