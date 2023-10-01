Amount under Awas Navinikarn yojna up

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced an increase in the amount allocated for Dr BR Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojna. He today engaged with beneficiaries of the scheme from Rohtak.

During an online interaction with the beneficiaries, the CM said the financial assistance had been raised from the previous Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 for repairing their homes, and so far 1 lakh people had applied under the scheme.

During the ‘CM ki Vishesh Charcha’, many beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the CM and thanked him for providing them with financial support to renovate their old and dilapidated houses, transforming them into habitable dwellings.

Sharing their struggles, the beneficiaries stated that their parents had toiled as labourers for years to build a modest shelter, but over time, these homes had deteriorated and they could not afford to carry out the repairs.

They spoke of their plight, and the Chief Minister, understanding their distress, extended assistance through the scheme, ensuring that their homes were once again liveable.

