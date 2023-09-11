Amrit Sarovar scheme: Work on reviving ponds picks up pace

Parveen Arora
Karnal, September 10
The work on reviving waterbodies in the district has picked up pace. Out of the 109 ponds, the Panchayati Raj Department has completed work on 68 waterbodies under the Amrit Sarovar project, while work on 40 is under way. The authorities are hopeful to complete all works under the Amrit Sarovar project by October 15.
For improving groundwater level, the Union Government had launched Mission Amrit Sarovar on the 75th year of Independence.
There are 607 ponds in the district, of them, 190 were taken up for revival by the Haryana Pond Authority and 109 under the Amrit Sarovar project. Of these water bodies, the department has sent a proposal of 53 under the Amrit Plus project and the department has sanctioned 25 ponds. As many as 92 ponds were undertaken under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), said Parminder Singh, XEN, Panchayati Raj.
Under the Amrit Sarovar project, dewatering, desiliting, excavation and strengthening of banks are being done. In addition to the works being carried out under the Amrit Sarovar project, works of installing park lights, pathway and plantation will be done under the Amrit Plus project.
Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav has directed the authorities concerned to complete the work at the earliest. “I review the progress of waterbodies that are being revived under various schemes, including Amrit Sarovar, Amrit Plus and MGNREGA projects and those by the Haryana Pond Authority. I have asked the officials concerned to complete the work at the earliest. The revival of ponds will help in improving groundwater,” said the DC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed
Exiting BRI, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni tells Chinese Premier
Italy only G7 nation that signed up for initiative