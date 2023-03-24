Amritpal escape: Haryana minister Anil Vij says Punjab not serious about catching Khalistan sympathiser

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 24

A day after a woman was handed over to Punjab police for harbouring Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his accomplice Pappalpreet Singh in Shahabad, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday raised questions over the functioning of Punjab government and said the Punjab government was not serious about catching Amritpal.

“Punjab government is dealing with the matter but I do not think that the Punjab government is serious about catching Amritpal. According to the information, the entire Punjab police was searching for Amritpal in Jalandhar while the latter was having dinner in Shahabad. After we got the information, we immediately intimated Punjab Police but it took them more than a day to reach Shahabad. If he was a most wanted and you are taking so much time in reaching at a specific location despite getting information then it all appears to be a political drama of Punjab government,” he added.