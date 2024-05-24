 ‘An available outsider is better than inaccessible insider’ : The Tribune India

Raj Babbar, Congress candidate for gurgaon Lok Sabha seat

Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar (71), a three-time Lok Sabha member and a two-time Rajya Sabha MP, is a veteran in his own might. A few weeks ago, Babbar emerged as Congress’ “surprise” candidate for Gurgaon, a constituency that has always witnessed a battle among Ahirs. Despite having been labelled an “entertainment quotient”, “outsider” and “scapegoat”, Babbar has emerged as a strong contender to the five-time MP from the region, Rao Inderjit Singh of the BJP. Aiming for what is being called his desperate attempt at political resurrection, Babbar is giving his political debut in Haryana all he has got. Sumedha Sharma talks to him about his electoral debut from Haryana, the “outsider” tag and more. Excerpts:

If people don’t have access to clean water and there are no jobs for their children, how long will they hear your (the BJP’s) PoK jumlas? An MP needs to fight for his people in Parliament and get them what they need, not what he thinks they do. The BJP is disillusioned, as this time, Gurgaon will vote for civic issues.

The biggest attack that you’re facing from the BJP is that you’re an “outsider” to Gurgaon. How do you justify your candidature here?

Constituencies are not ancestral properties. Parties assess the qualities of their leaders and the needs of a constituency and then field them as the candidates. This is a simple democratic process, which is tough for the BJP to understand. I am not an outsider for Haryana. We were also tagged outsiders when my family came from Pakistan generations ago. We made this soil ours when we settled in Ambala. My sisters are married in Gurgaon. I have my own flat here. When the ‘raja sahab’ shut his bungalow to people during the Covid pandemic, I actively worked for the welfare of people here without seeking any limelight. I know the constituency and its people and their problems better than the BJP MP. It’s better to have an outsider who is available and helpful rather than an out-of-reach insider.

If voted to power, what are your plans for Gurgaon?

Gurgaon is a large Lok Sabha constituency with three distinct regions — Gurgaon, Rewari and Mewat. Each has its distinct section of voters, who have different needs. In Gurgaon, civic and development agencies have failed to deliver and people are struggling for sanitation, water, electricity, houses, roads, a robust public health system, good education and what not. It has seen poorest development in the NCR. If elected, I would work to improve the basic infrastructure. I would like to see Gurugram as Millenium City in the true sense. Nuh or Mewat is stone throw away from Delhi and Gurgaon but it is still one of the most backward districts, that is also communally divided now. I promise to bring them at par with the pace of development in the rest of the country. Rewari is the home district of the current MP and people want change there too. Unemployment has gripped this district. Agniveer scheme has done a lot of damage there.

You opponents laugh off your campaign as that of a corporator?

So? If people don’t have clean water or jobs for their children, do they want to hear your PoK jumlas? An MP needs to fight for his people in the Parliament and get them what they need, not what he thinks they do. The opponents are disillusioned as this time, Gurgaon will vote for civic issues.

Your candidature had upset many veteran Congress leaders. What’s the situation now? Are you getting the expected support?

I have read news reports about this but everybody from the Congress has been very supportive. From a block level leader to a veteran like Captain Ajay Yadav, everybody is toiling to free Gurgaon from the clutches of the “Double Engine” government that led to its doom.

How do you see the BJP’s pitch for “400 paar”?

The Congress has promised to people that democracy and the Constitution, which have been hollowed by successive BJP governments, will be strengthened. By seeking 400 seats, the BJP has caused apprehension that there could be fundamental changes to how democracy works in this country. The people have seen through their fake promises and anti-farmer moves. Leave aside 400, they will struggle for 200.

