Anaj Mandi lacks upkeep of civic amenities

Heapsof garbage, including plastic and non-disposable waste, can be seen lying at the entrance of Anaj Mandi in Ballabgarh, which is visited by hundreds to persons every day. It has turned into a dumping ground that attracts stray animals and gives out foul smell. This clearly shows that the upkeep of civic amenities in the city is not being taken care of. The authorities concerned must attend to the prevailing situation at the earliest.

Sunil Bisla, Faridabad

No Functional streetlights at Sector 28, Gurugram

Several areas in Sector 28 are lacking the basic facility of functional streetlights due to which motorists as well as residents are having a tough time. The 1 km-long separating Sectors 27 and 28 has had insufficient lighting for last one year. Many streetlights poles do not even have lights while others are lying defunct. Besides posing a threat of accidents, risk of theft and snatching has increased. Despite raising the issue several times, the Municipal Corporation has failed to provide a solution to the problem.

Harsh Jaidka, Gurugram

Major road in bad shape

The main road of Sector 18 is in a dilapidated condition. Several schools, colonies and the District Town Planner Office are connected to this road. The potholes and uneven patches have resulted in frequent accidents. Residents here have been demanding the repair and construction of the broken roads, but in vain.

Sunil Kumar, Jagadhri

