Ancient mound in Mughalpura village declared protected site

Hisar, June 7

The state government has declared an ancient mound in Mughalpura village as a protected site. According to information, it issued a gazette notification on May 1 this year to notify the mound measuring 34 acres and 4 kanals as a protected area.

Artefacts found Items like earthen toys, beads, porcelain artefacts, bricks, terracotta wheels, idols of animals and deities, beads of semi-precious stones and stones for sharpening weapons were recovered

Many of these date back to the Harappan civilisation, Maurya period, Kushan period and Gupta period

Hisar DN College history professor Dr Mahender Kumar said he and his students had visited the site while doing research work in 2006. He added that the site could provide abundant information on Indian culture and heritage.

According to some historians, the mound was a human settlement about 5,000 years ago and some coins recovered from the site belonged to the Delhi Sultanate period.

A former sarpanch of the village, Satyawan Verma, said the artefacts recovered were preserved at college museums in Hisar, Panipat and Kurukshetra. The villagers demanded that the district administration should ensure that the site was not used as a dumping ground and work on archaeological excavation should begin soon.