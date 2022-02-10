Anganwari workers, helpers protest in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 9

Hundreds of anganwari workers and helpers on Tuesday protested outside the CM’s camp office to press for their demands. They are seeking promotion of workers as supervisor and increase in wages of workers by Rs 1,500 and helpers by Rs 750.

They have served an ultimatum of one week to the government. They said they would hand over memorandums to MPs on February 13 and stage a state-level protest on February 14 in Karnal. Rupa Rana, district president, Anganwari Workers’ and Helpers’ Association, said they had been staging a dharna for the past two months but the government had failed to take note. She said they would continue the protest if their demands were not fulfilled. —