Anganwari workers protest on tractor-trailers in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 28

Hundreds of anganwari workers and helpers on Friday protested in the city on tractors-trailers to press their demands –including implementation of assurance given by the Chief Minister in 2018. The protesting workers and helpers said they were assured that the wages of each worker would be raised by Rs 1,500 and each helper by Rs 750 per month in 2018, but it has not been fulfilled so far.

Shouting slogans against the government, anganwari workers and helpers started their march from Civil Hospital Chowk and ended it at Fountain Chowk in Sector12 after crossing Kunjpura road, old vegetable market, committee chowk, old bus stand road and NDRI Chowk,

Rupa Rana, president of Anganwari Workers and Helpers Association, led the protest and said the Haryana Government had presented wrong wages data of workers and helpers on January 24 to misguide people. She along with other protesting leaders said that the government was claiming that Haryana was at second place in giving maximum wages to helpers and workers, but in-fact it was wrong. She said on March 6, 2018, the CM had announced in the Assembly session that the status of semi-skilled and unskilled workers would be given to them based on the services on a par with the contractual workers under the outsourcing policy. He had also announced wages and dearness allowance for them equal to contractual employees under this policy. She along with other speakers said the government had added two installments of dearness allowance in 2019, but now it was not fulfilling the promises. They made it clear that they would continue their protest till the fulfillment of their demands.