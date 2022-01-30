Anganwari workers seek raise in wages

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 29

Hundreds of anganwari workers and helpers in their ongoing protest on Saturday took out a funeral procession with the CM’s effigy. They were demanding the fulfilment of promises made in 2018.

Raising slogans against the government, workers and helpers assembled in Karan Gate and took out procession towards Committee Chowk where they burnt the effigy of the Chief Minister.

Rupa Rana, district president, Anganwari Workers and Helpers Association, said that in 2018, the government has assured them that the wages of workers would be raised by Rs 1,500 and of helpers by Rs 750 per month, but it has not been fulfilled so far. “We will continue our protest till the fulfilment of our demands,” she added.