Anger against BJP damaged JJP’s prospects, says Digvijay

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 18

The former secretary-general of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Digvijay Singh Chautala, said the JJP had suffered losses due to the opposition faced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from public in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, he said the JJP was prepared for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, and leaders and workers of the party would conduct outreach campaigns at the state level.

Chautala said if any worker was upset for any reason, efforts would be made to appease them with respect and dignity.

He said his party also had to face opposition along with the BJP.

He further said in the Lok Sabha elections, voters had cast their votes for or against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the scenario in the state election would be completely different as the votes would be cast on the basis of regional issues.

Chautala said the JJP was analysing the results of the Lok Sabha elections and finding ways to rectify shortcomings, if any. He claimed that people were unhappy with the Haryana Employment Skill Development Corporation.

He said the JJP had to pay the price for the BJP’s wrong policies, adding that his party had formed an alliance with the saffron party to fulfil promises, but the BJP backed off at the last moment.

Chautala further said the JJP would contest all 90 seats in the state poll this year. He said the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections dealt with different issues. In the state poll, the competition would be among three or four parties. He said once again, the JJP’s influence would be felt, and they would form the government in Haryana, with Dushyant Chautala being the Chief Minister.

The party leader said the JJP would soon prepare its strong organisation in the state, and within a week, an executive committee would be formed in Haryana.

The organisation would be fully capable of fighting for the future of the state. Chautala said their dedicated and hardworking party workers would be included to make the organisation more

effective.

