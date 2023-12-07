Angst over Nasir-Junaid murder triggered Nuh violence: Chargesheet

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 7

It was angst over alleged police inaction against cow vigilante Monu Manesar in the Nasir-Junaid murder case that triggered mob unrest and led to Nuh violence. The claim has been made in confessional statements of three accused in Nuh violence incident.

The statements are part ofachargesheetfiled on November 24 in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nuh.

As per the chargesheet, three main accused have been identified as Sohil Khan (21), a resident of Dhekli village; Osama (30), Shaukeen (25), both residents of Firozpur Namak. The claimed that Nuh violence was “reaction” to Nasir-Junaid murder case and inaction against cow vigilante Monu Manesar.

In more than 160 pages of the chargesheet, the police mentioned a detailed report of the entire incident serially. The police in the chargesheet attached the “confessional statements” of all three accused.

As per their “confessional statements”, they had made claim that the Nuh violence was the result of hatred towards right wing outfits after the murder of two brothers Nasir and Junaid of Rajasthan and rumours of cow vigilante Monu Manesar’s participation in the Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra.

In the chargesheet, police said as per the statement of inspector Ajay Kumar on July 31 home guards Neeraj and Gursevak had reached Anaj Mandi near Nuh cyber crime police station when a huge crowd allegedly surrounded them with weapons.

The mob pelted then with stones and opened fire, which hit the police team and shattered the windows of their vehicle. The vehicle overturned after hitting rocks on the road and later the mob set it on fire. The crowd dispersed only after the police opened fire in the air. The injured cops were sent to the hospitals, where home guards Neeraj and Gursevak were declared dead.

During investigation, accused Sohil Khan was arrested on August 26 and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession. When call detail records and locations of the phones were checked, the location of Sohil was found in Nuh on July 31. A Thar vehicle was also recovered from his possession during his remand period. The vehicle had been used to carry sticks, a liquid substance and stones, the chargesheet added.

