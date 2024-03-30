Anil Vij, Dushyant Dushyant on key House panels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today constituted committees for 2024-25.

Gupta will be the ex-officio chairman of the Rules Committee while Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Kiran Choudhry, Geeta Bhukkal, Abhay Singh Chautala, Ghanshyam Das Arora, and Sudhir Kumar Singla will be members.

Varun Chaudhary has been made chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee. MLAs Ram Kumar Kashyap, Narendra Gupta, Bhavya Bishnoi, Amit Sihag, Surendra Panwar, Jogi Ram Sihag, Ram Niwas, and Randhir Singh Golan will be members.

MLA Kamlesh Dhanda has been appointed chairperson of the Estimates Committee and MLAs Ishwar Singh, Rao Dan Singh, Jaiveer Singh, Gopal Kanda, Pramod Kumar Vij, Rajesh Nagar, Mewa Singh and Balraj Kundu will be members of the committee.

The Committee on Public Undertakings will be headed by former Home Minister Anil Vij and MLAs Dura Ram, Bharat Bhushan Batra, Pradeep Chaudhary, Krishan Lal Middha, Sudhir Kumar Singla, Sita Ram Yadav, Chiranjeev Rao, and Kuldeep Vats will be the members. Vij has also been appointed chairperson of the Committee on Violation of Etiquette Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour of Government Officials towards members of the Assembly.

Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed will be the chairperson of the committee regarding government assurances. The committee related to Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions will be headed by former minister Om Prakash Yadav.

Devender Singh Babli has been named chairperson of the subject committee related to education, technical education, vocational education, medical education and health services. The Privilege Committee will be headed by former minister Sandeep Singh.

