Anil Vij edits bio on social media, triggers buzz

Ambala, April 8

Speculations became rife that former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij may make some announcement after he edited his bio on his social media handle and removed ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ tagline on Monday for some time.

However, later, he again added the tagline but it was placed down. The former minister also issued a clarification in a social media post and claimed that he is a staunch devotee of BJP and those playing foul should have contacted him first.

Like other BJP leaders, Anil Vij had added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ next to their names, but on Monday, Vij made the changes and the edited bio read ‘Anil Vij Ex-Home Minister, Haryana, India’; and in the next line ‘Ex-Home and Health Minister Haryana, India (Modi Ka Parivar)’.

Vij wrote: “Everyone knows that I have become an ex now and I should write ex everywhere. But when I started writing ex in my profile, the number of letters exceeded the prescribed limit. So from it (name), ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ which I am was removed from the top and placed below. It gave an opportunity to some people to play. Please fix it now. I am a staunch devotee of BJP. If you had talked to me before playing on this, I would have got a chance to hear your sweet voice and this would not have happened.”

Vij had been upset with the changes in the government and party. He recently formed a 31-member committee of local BJP unit to run the party’s LS poll campaign.

