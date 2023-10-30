Anil Vij grants Rs 50 lakh for Ambala Cantt road

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 29

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh from his discretionary fund for the construction of a road on the Kuccha Bundh of Defence Colony in Ambala Cantonment.

The 2-km long road stretch is to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 1.25 crore, of which Rs 50 lakh will be given by the minister, while the major amount of Rs 75 lakh will be spent by the Cantonment Board Ambala.

Vij said, “A memorandum was received from a welfare society regarding the road in Phase-2 of the Defence Colony. Since the area falls under the Cantonment Board, meetings were held with the army authorities and the cantonment board officials for the construction of the road. All the formalities have been completed. The road will bring respite for hundreds of residents of Defence Colony.”

