Anil Vij holds yatra for Banto Kataria

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 16

Former state Home Minister Anil Vij held a Vijay Sankalp Yatra in support of BJP candidate Banto Kataria in Ambala Cantt this evening.

Party leaders and workers attended a havan and covered various markets and localities of the Cantonment during the yatra. Vij said: “We launched the party’s campaign from Ambala Cantonment today. We will intensify the campaign in the coming days. The BJP has done a lot of development works over the past 10 years and the party will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats.”

Kataria said: “The BJP government has implemented various welfare policies and ensured equal development of all sectors. People of Ambala have always supported us and we are confident that we will continue to get the support.”

Meanwhile, JJP leader Digvijay Chautala held a meeting with party workers here today. “They are excited and ready to write a new chapter. The upcoming election is a semi-final for us before making Dushyant the CM of the state,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Anil Vij #BJP