Anil Vij holds yatra for Banto Kataria

Ambala, April 16
Former state Home Minister Anil Vij held a Vijay Sankalp Yatra in support of BJP candidate Banto Kataria in Ambala Cantt this evening.
Party leaders and workers attended a havan and covered various markets and localities of the Cantonment during the yatra. Vij said: “We launched the party’s campaign from Ambala Cantonment today. We will intensify the campaign in the coming days. The BJP has done a lot of development works over the past 10 years and the party will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats.”
Kataria said: “The BJP government has implemented various welfare policies and ensured equal development of all sectors. People of Ambala have always supported us and we are confident that we will continue to get the support.”
Meanwhile, JJP leader Digvijay Chautala held a meeting with party workers here today. “They are excited and ready to write a new chapter. The upcoming election is a semi-final for us before making Dushyant the CM of the state,” he said.
