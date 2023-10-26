 Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij lays foundation stone of institute of TB & cardio-pulmonary diseases : The Tribune India

Home Minister Anil Vij lays the stone of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay State Institute of TB and Cardio-pulmonary Diseases in Ambala.



Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 25

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today said that Haryana is being developed as a model state in terms of health services in the country and continuous efforts are being made to augment healthcare facilities at the civil hospitals.

All facilities under one roof

  • The project is coming up at a cost of Rs 55 crore in Ambala city
  • The 100-bed institute will have state-of-the-art ICUs, where TB and non-TB patients will be admitted separately
  • All required laboratories and other facilities will be available under one roof
  • The government aims to eliminate TB from the state by 2025

The minister was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay State Institute of Tuberculosis and Cardio-pulmonary Diseases in Ambala city.

The project is coming up at a cost of Rs 55 crore.

Speaking at the function, Anil Vij said, “We have been working continuously to improve the healthcare facilities in Haryana. The 100-bedded institute would have state-of-the-art ICUs where TB and non-TB patients can be admitted separately. All required laboratories and other facilities will be available under one roof. There are 63,000 TB patients in Haryana but the health department has been working hard, all required arrangements are being made and TB will be eliminated from Haryana by 2025. The X-ray machines are very important for TB eradication, hence X-ray machines will be installed at PHC level.”

“ECG facilities will also be available at the PHC level so that the heart patients can get timely treatment and precious lives can be saved. Some officials are creating hurdles in the project and files are not being cleared and they are using their brains unnecessarily but I know how to get the work done. I have just suspended 372 policemen and have asked the DGP to send the suspension report by tonight. I know how to deal with the officials who stop the files for their vested interests”, the minister said.

The health minister further added, “We are trying to prepare health cards of 2 crore Haryana residents for which door-to-door health survey will be conducted so that diseases could be detected at early stage. However, some people are creating hurdles in this project too.”

The minister took a dig at the Congress party for not having organisational structure in Haryana and said that the Congress leaders gave contradictory statements.

Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel said, “In 2019, during an event we requested the health minister for a new TB hospital as the existing one was in poor condition but the minister assured us to give a bigger institute and today its foundation stone has been laid. Not only Ambala, but people from neighbouring cities as well as states will also benefit from the institute.”

