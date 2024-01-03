Anil Vij orders transfer of Hisar DSP

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 2

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today ordered the transfer of a Deputy Superintendent of Police posted in Hisar over alleged misbehaviour with a rape victim.

The minister was listening to grievances at his residence on Tuesday. A woman from Hisar alleged that she had got a rape case registered against a man, but due to the lax functioning of the police, the accused got bail from the High Court. She alleged that the facts were not brought out in the case and the DSP misbehaved with her.

Following the complaint, the minister issued directions to transfer the DSP to some other district. He also instructed the IG (Hisar range) to constitute an SIT, investigate the matter and submit a report in 10 days.

#Ambala #Anil Vij #Hisar