Anil Vij: Shaheed Samarak lacks drainage system

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 15

Home Minister Anil Vij today inspected the under-construction Shaheed Samarak and directed the officials concerned to expedite the work. He also pointed out the absence of a proper storm water drainage system.

The memorial is being built along the NH in Ambala to commemorate the sacrifice of the 1857 revolt heroes.

Slams Punjab over SYL The meeting (between the CMs) was on the SYL construction, but the Punjab Govt was talking about water. The sharing of river water is a separate issue and we’ll accept any decision given by the tribunal. Anil Vij, Home Minister

Vij enquired about various facilities to be created under the project and the time needed to complete it. Pointing out the absence of a proper drainage system, he directed the officials to ensure that there was no water-logging during the rainy season. He asked the officials of the PWD (B&R) and the Irrigation Department to resolve the issue at the earliest.

He said, “The civil work is almost over and a tender for the interior work is likely to be awarded in a couple of weeks. The entire work is expected to be completed in six months.”

“The history of the 1857 struggle didn’t get the deserved mention in history books. The memorial will tell people about the real history, struggle and the cruelty that freedom fighters faced. Some new facts have been brought to our notice by an Ambala-based historian, so I have sent a letter to include him in the list of the committee of historians working on the project.”

Earlier reacting on the meeting between the Haryana and Punjab CMs on the SYL issue, he said, “Punjab has no right to denotify the land. It was a breach of trust. There should be no dispute on passages as we have also given several passages to Punjab.”

Meanwhile, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel also slammed AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. “Though Kejriwal terms himself to be a son of Haryana, he keeps mum on the SYL issue and the rights of Haryana,” the MLA added.