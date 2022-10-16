Anil Vij: Shaheed Samarak lacks drainage system

Ambala, October 15
Home Minister Anil Vij today inspected the under-construction Shaheed Samarak and directed the officials concerned to expedite the work. He also pointed out the absence of a proper storm water drainage system.
The memorial is being built along the NH in Ambala to commemorate the sacrifice of the 1857 revolt heroes.
Slams Punjab over SYL
The meeting (between the CMs) was on the SYL construction, but the Punjab Govt was talking about water. The sharing of river water is a separate issue and we’ll accept any decision given by the tribunal. Anil Vij, Home Minister
Vij enquired about various facilities to be created under the project and the time needed to complete it. Pointing out the absence of a proper drainage system, he directed the officials to ensure that there was no water-logging during the rainy season. He asked the officials of the PWD (B&R) and the Irrigation Department to resolve the issue at the earliest.
He said, “The civil work is almost over and a tender for the interior work is likely to be awarded in a couple of weeks. The entire work is expected to be completed in six months.”
“The history of the 1857 struggle didn’t get the deserved mention in history books. The memorial will tell people about the real history, struggle and the cruelty that freedom fighters faced. Some new facts have been brought to our notice by an Ambala-based historian, so I have sent a letter to include him in the list of the committee of historians working on the project.”
Earlier reacting on the meeting between the Haryana and Punjab CMs on the SYL issue, he said, “Punjab has no right to denotify the land. It was a breach of trust. There should be no dispute on passages as we have also given several passages to Punjab.”
Meanwhile, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel also slammed AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. “Though Kejriwal terms himself to be a son of Haryana, he keeps mum on the SYL issue and the rights of Haryana,” the MLA added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...