Anil Vij suspends 2 officials at grievances meeting

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 13

Home Minister Anil Vij here today ordered the suspension of the assistant registrar (cooperative societies) of Hisar, Sandeep, and naib tehsildar of the Hansi revenue office, Jaiveer, on the charges of laxity in their works while hearing grievances at the Public Relations and Grievances Committee (PRGC). Twelve complaints were taken up for hearing at the meeting.

The complainant Prem Singh alleged that owner of the Hisar Scholar Housing Building Society Kapila Devi had committed fraud with several people by selling one plot to two or more persons. He alleged that while the society owner was missing, the economic offences cell of the Hisar police was yet to file a challan after the AR (Cooperative Societies) got an FIR registered in this matter.

When Vij asked the investigation officer for reasons of laxity, the IO stated that he had written letters to the AR (Cooperative Societies) to submit the complete record of the society, but was yet to get the record.

Vij then ordered the suspension of the AR. In another case regarding the registry of a plot that was pledged in a bank by the owner, the minister summoned the naib tehsildar. While naib tehsildar told the minister that they had got an FIR registered against a woman Sunita, who hid facts while getting the registry of the land, the minister ordered his suspension, asking why he had not checked the land records before getting the registry of the plot.