Anil Vij suspends five cops for ‘negligence’ during surprise inspection

Tribune News Service

Jind, May 14

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, while going from Ambala to Hisar, today conducted a surprise inspection at the Narwana Sadar police station and suspended five police personnel, including the SHO, for “negligence and shortcomings”.

Work not done Many shortcomings had been found at the police station and works of people were not being done on any seat since they were pending for many months on those seats. Anil Vij, Home Minister

The suspended police personnel included SHO sub-inspector Balwan Singh of the Sadar police station, head constables Sandeep and Ramniwas and constables Kuldeep Kumar and Raman.

Talking to mediapersons, the minister said many types of negligence and shortcomings had been found at the police station and works of people were not being done on any seat since their documents were pending for many months and weeks on those seats. That’s why he took the action today, said the minister.

Vij ordered the Superintendent of Police, Jind, to listen to the complainants’ grievances at the police station and take action to resolve these.

Vij said police personnel were not registering cases in online portal, as cases on were not uploaded for the past seven to eight days, which were pending. Similarly, a report was sought under an application from the market committee regarding the insurance to be given in relation to death during work in the fields related to Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme, whose report was pending. The person on whose desk this report was pending had also been suspended and the SHO of the police station suspended for negligence as he had no control over the work of any seat at the police station. He said he did not find any work done in a proper manner at the Narwana Sadar police station.

Vij also interacted with the complainants who had come to the police station, sought information about their applications and gave directions to the police personnel concerned for their disposal.

The minister also checked reports, documents, registers, applications etc at the police station.

Vij later met officials of the Road Bachao Sangharsh Samiti and also assured them to take appropriate action on the application given by them. Jind SP and other officials were also present at the inspection.