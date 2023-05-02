Anil Vij suspends IO in immigration fraud

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 1

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has ordered the suspension of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who was the investigating officer (IO) in an immigration fraud case in Panipat, and departmental action against two inspectors for keeping the file pending.

Last week, IG Ambala Range Sibash Kabiraj had ordered a departmental inquiry against the then SHO and IO of the Model Town police station, Panipat, in this case, for poor investigation and negligence in the matter.

As per a release issued by the IG office in Ambala, “During the scrutiny of files, a case of Panipat came to the notice in which the technical evidence and records related to the source of the money and bank transactions were not collected. The accused were not interrogated thoroughly and there was no further investigation in nearly last three years.

As the matter came to the notice of Home Minister Anil Vij, who is in Australia, the minister ordered the suspension and departmental action against IO ASI Sant Ram for negligence in investigation, and departmental action against the then posted CIA-3 in charge inspector Anil Kumar and inspector Ankit Kumar for keeping the file pending.”