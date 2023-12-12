Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij welcomes Supreme Court verdict on Article 370

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on the abrogation of Article 370. He said those who opposed the move must determine some punishment for themselves.

Vij was answering questions asked by media persons in Chandigarh. “This has also proved that the BJP worships the Constitution of the country like Gita,” he said. The BJP works as per the Constitution and that was what they had been demanding since the time of Jan Sangh, he added.

Vij said Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life for this. “The Constitution Bench has also accepted that Kashmir is an integral part of India,” he said. Although the court had not made any comment about those who had approached the court. But they must decide some punishment for themselves, he said.

#Anil Vij #Article 370 #BJP #Supreme Court