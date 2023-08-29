Anil Vij’s remarks on a party’s role in Nuh riots expunged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today expunged the remarks of Home Minister Anil Vij regarding the involvement of a political party behind riots, while the House had to be adjourned twice over discussion on the Nuh violence.

Vij had made the statement when Congress MLAs, led by former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, were demanding a discussion on law and order and Nuh violence in the state.

Earlier, when the Speaker refused discussion on law and order and Nuh riots, saying that the matter was subjudice, Hooda said: “The CM says Nuh violence is a big conspiracy. We have the right to know who is behind it. The HC matter is only related to demolitions carried out in Nuh.” He, along with Beri MLA Dr Raghuvir Kaidian, demanded a judicial inquiry into the riots to unmask the conspiracy, but the CM did not respond.

