Anita, Ankit adjudged best athletes at HAU meet

Hisar, March 16
The three-day 51st annual athletics meet concluded at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University here today. The College of Agriculture, Hisar, won the championship trophy in the men’s category and the College of Community Science in the women’s category.
The university spokesperson said Anita of College of Agriculture was declared the best athlete in the women’s category, while Ankit of the same college was declared the best athlete in the men’s category. Prof BR Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, awarded the trophies to the winners.
In the men’s category, Ajay of the College of Fisheries Science won gold in discus throw, while Ravi Gautam of the College of Agriculture, Hisar, won silver and Raman of the College of Agriculture, Kaul, won the bronze medal.
In high jump, Sameer of the College of Agriculture, Hisar, won the first position, while Aman of the College of Agriculture, Kaul, bagged the second position and Lakshya of the College of Basic Science stood third.
In 110m hurdle, Sanjeet of the College of Veterinary Science won gold, while Hariom of College of Agriculture, Hisar, won silver and Anand won bronze.
Rahul Sharma of the College of Agriculture, Hisar, won the javelin throw event, while Manoj Yadav of the College of Fisheries Science stood second and Chaman Vats of College of Agriculture, Hisar, clinched bronze.
In the women’s category, Anita of the College of Basic Science won the 5000m race, while Sheetal Rani of the College of Community Science got the second position and Kirtika of the College of Agriculture, Kaul, remained third.
Preeti Doohan of the College of Agriculture, Hisar, won the 800m race, while Asmita of the College of Agriculture, Bawal, clinched the stood second and Mamta of the College of Agriculture, Hisar, stood third.
Preeti Doohan of the College of Agriculture, Hisar, won the 200m race, while Rachna of LUVAS bagged the second position and Nitika of LUVAS got the third position.
