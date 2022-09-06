Anju Dahiya of Sonepat gets national teacher award

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 5

Anju Dahiya, a chemistry lecturer in Government Senior Secondary School in Barwasni village of the district, got the national teacher award in Delhi today. President Draudpdi Murmu gave her the prestigious award on National Teachers’ Day.

Dahiya, while talking to The Tribune, said this was the happiest and proud moment for her as she represented the Haryana state on this occasion and she could not express her happiness in words.

Anju Dahiya, a resident of Sector 23 here, said she had been selected for the award for her innovative and easy tricks to teach chemistry to the children. She added that the students, who come to government schools, were afraid of the science stream, but she opted for easy methods to teach them.

Besides, she had converted the periodic table of chemistry into a musical periodic table, which was easy to learn for the students, she added.

Her students did a project on textile waste management and got third position at the national level, she added.

Anju Dahiya thanked the Haryana Education Department and her family members, especially her husband Manish Kumar, a mathematics lecturer in the Education Department, for her achievement.

After getting an award from the President of India, we have also been invited by the Prime Minister Narender Modi. PM Modi interacted with all national awardee teachers and also discussed various issues including national education policy.

The PM also asked all the national awardees to implement the national education policy at ground level.

