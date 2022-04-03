Announced 5 yrs ago, buildings of 3 F’bad colleges still not ready

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 2

With the new academic session a couple of months away, buildings of three new government colleges in the district, announced five years ago, are yet to be ready.

These colleges are Government College, Mohna; Government College, Ballabgarh; Government College, Nachauli village, Faridabad.

While the colleges at Nachauli and Ballabgarh are for girls, the college at Mohna village is a co-ed one.

Students suffer Students have suffered because of the delay as their studies remained confined in the borrowed rooms at government schools and other institutions. —A teacher

“The construction of the colleges began in 2018, but the completed buildings are yet to be handed over to the college authorities,” said sources in the Education Department.

With the first batch graduated from these institutions already, the second batch is due to enter the second year without getting an opportunity to study in the college building. He added that while the first batch had already passed out, students of the second batch were preparing to enter their second year.

“I regret not having studied in a proper college campus environment,” says a student who graduated from the college at Mohna village.

The buildings which were expected to be functional in July 2020, missed the revised deadline of 2021 as well due to the pandemic and other issues.

As the cumulative strength of students in these colleges is over 1,800, around 550 students have been studying in three rooms of the government school at Mohna village.

Classes of the Ballabgarh and Nachauli colleges are being held at a government school and Government Women’s College, respectively. Meanwhile, students of the newly set up college at Kheri Gujran village are facing teaching staff shortage.

Besides, the construction of a new college at Bhaindoli village of Palwal district has failed to take off. Its announcement was made in 2020. “The college buildings are expected to be handed over soon,” Cabinet Minister and MLA Mool Chand Sharma said.