Annual ‘Stock mock training’ competition at GJUST-Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 19

An annual competition, ‘Stock mock training’, was organised to familiarise students with stock market by Haryana School of Business (HSB) Student Stock Exchange in Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) here.

HSB Director Prof Vinod Kumar Bishnoi was the chief guest and IIFL regional manager Prince Aggarwal was the special guest.

The programme was presided over by Prof Karmapal Narwal, HSB dean. The competition was organised by the students of HSB. Riya Gupta (MBA) stood first, while Ajay (MBA) and Subodh (MBA) stood second and third, respectively.

Prof Bishnoi said in today’s era, especially in the financial market, changes were taking place very rapidly in the stock, commodity and currency markets.

Prince Aggarwal, the special guest, said it was good that the teachers associated with the competition were guiding the students as stock market analysts through seminars.

