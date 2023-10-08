Another accused held in Nasir-Junaid murder case

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, October 7

A joint team of Gopalgarh police station, Deegh district in Rajasthan, and a quick reaction team (QRT) arrested one more accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder case from Rajiv chowk here today. A senior police officer of Rajasthan police confirmed this and said they would take him on remand after producing him in a city court tomorrow.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Anil Moolthan, a resident of Moolthan village in Ferozpur Jhirka block of Nuh district. Apart from the FIR of Rajasthan Police, names of eight accused had come to light in the police investigation, of which the first name was of Moolthan. The police of Gopalgarh police station had also released the photographs and names of the eight accused.

On Saturday, the police received information that Moolthan had come to Gurugram. Following this, a QRT and a team of Gopalgarh police station reached Gurugram and arrested him. So far, the police have arrested Rinku Saini, Gogi, Monu Rana, Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar and now Anil.

“At present we have kept him in Gopalgarh police station lockup and questioning him. We will take him on police remand after producing him in a court tomorrow”, Santosh Kumar Sharma, SHO of Gopalgarh police station, told The Tribune.

