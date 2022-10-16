Another accused sent to judicial custody in overloading case

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 15

A team of the State Vigilance Bureau, Karnal, produced an accused, Sandeep, alias Sonu, before a district court in Jagadhri on Saturday after the completion of his two-day police remand. The court sent him to judicial custody.

The SVB team has so far arrested four persons, Sandeep, Neeraj Gulati, Manik, alias Lovely, and Ankit Garg, all residents of Yamunanagar district. All four are in judicial custody.

According to information, Sandeep, Neeraj and Ankit were allegedly working for some of the staffers of the Regional Transport Authority, Yamunanagar, and helped in providing safe passage to overloaded heavy vehicles for monetary gains.

The SVB team allegedly recovered huge amount of money from their possession during their police remand. On the complaint of a transporter, Akhtar of Rotan village of Shamli district (Uttar Pradesh), a case had been registered against Subhash, DTO-cum-Secretary, RTA, three other persons Neeraj Gulati, Ankit Garg (working in Yamunanagar district) and Sandeep (working at Karnal), all residents of Jagadhri under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and Section 120-B of the IPC at the police station of the State Vigilance Bureau, Panchkula, on October 8, 2022.