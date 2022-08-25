Another arrested for cheating in Gurugram

Gurugram, August 24
The Gurugram police have arrested the fourth accused of the gang of fraudsters cheating people on the pretext of giving exemption in renewing vehicle insurance.
The arrested has been identified as Rahul Kumar (26).
The gang has cheated around 450 people so far of about Rs 43 lakh by pretending to be employees of Policy Bazaar.
Rahul was arrested from the Neb Sarai area in Delhi on Monday night. He was produced in a city court today and had been sent to three-day police remand.
According to the police, Kabir Jain, a resident of DLF Phase-1, had filed a complaint in June last year that he had received a call in regards to renewal of his car’s insurance policy.
“The caller said his name was Abhishek Pal and that he was an employee of Policy Bazaar. He took the details of my car and said he would get the policy renewed from IFFCO Tokio Company. I transferred Rs 51,218 in two transactions,” the complaint read.
“The arrested have been running the racket for two and a half years in Delhi,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).
