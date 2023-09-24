Another broker held in RTA 'extortion' racket case

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 23

In the ongoing investigation of alleged extortion at the RTA office on the pretext of issuing various certificates and permits for newly-purchased vehicles, the Gurugram police arrested another broker on Friday night. The accused, identified as Sanjay Mishra, was produced in a city court on Saturday and later remanded in one-day police custody.

Earlier, three brokers were arrested in connection with this case and are now in judicial custody. During the interrogation, three of them had revealed names of more than 60 brokers involved in the corrupt activity at the RTA office. Following this, the police formed an SIT under the supervision of Vijay Partap Singh, DCP (Crime) for further investigation.

Names of two new transport inspectors (TI) have also come to light in this case while suspects TI Kishori Lal and clerk Poonam are absconding since the registration of the case.

