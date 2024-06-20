Another ‘honour killing’, Kaithal teen shoots sister

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, June 19

In an incident of “honour killing”, a 17-year-old shot his elder sister over her inter-caste marriage at Nanakpuri here on Wednesday. He opened fire on her and her in-laws, resulting in the death of his sister and critical injuries to two others.

After committing the crime, he shared a video on a social media platform, claiming he wanted to kill his sister’s husband, but he was not at home at the time of the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Komal (20), while the injured are her sister-in-law Anjali and mother-in-law Kanta. They are undergoing treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh. According to the police, Anil, a resident of Nanakpuri, married Komal of Keorak village in the district in February. After the wedding, Komal was living in Nanakpuri with her husband and in-laws.

On Wednesday afternoon, the girl’s brother reached her residence. As soon as he saw his sister in the house, he pulled out a pistol and shot her. After hearing the sound, Anjali and Kanta came out, and he also shot at both of them.

As neighbours started gathering after the incident, the accused managed to flee from the spot. Later, he surrendered at the City police station. He has been arrested.

All victims were rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced Komal dead.

“It seems to be a case of suspected honour killing. We have registered a case against the accused under Section 302, 307 of the IPC, Arms Act and the SC/ST Act,” said Upasana, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kaithal.

She said the investigation was underway. DSP Gurvinder Singh confirmed the accused had surrendered to the police. “We are investigating the involvement others in the case,” he said.

