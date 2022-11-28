Another housing project in Aravalli zone up for auction

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 27

Amidst the ongoing controversy over the HSVP’s proposed group housing project in the Aravalli plantation zone near Sector 54, the auction of residential flats in Sector 42 has also come under lens. The HSVP had allegedly put up 20 residential plots for e-auction in October, following which a Range Officer of the Forest Department shot a letter to his seniors, asking for directives as 70 per cent of the sector falls under the Aravalli plantation zone. As per the recent orders from the Supreme Court, the plantation area will be treated as forest, restricting all non-forest activities like the construction of buildings there.

About 25 years ago, the HSVP had acquired 50 acres in Sector 42 and 600 residential plots were demarcated there. So far, about 150 houses have either been built or are under construction. A senior official of the Forest department said the issue had been brought to the notice of the HSVP a year ago, but in vain, and now an auction has been announced.

“We told them about the status of this land a year ago and that before proceeding any further, they required permission or an NOC form us. We already have an issue with a similar project in Sector 54, and this would be put up for resolution,” he added.

The HSVP officials claimed that they had already acquired the land a year ago in accordance with the then rules and norms and were now reviving the project. “We will go ahead and seek removal of all such areas from the plantation zone in revenue records,” said another HSVP official.