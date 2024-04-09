Another jolt to JJP as former MLA Satvinder quits party

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 9

Satvinder Rana, two-time legislator from Rajound Assembly constituency in Kaithal district, announced his departure from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday. He tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party and forwarded it to the party president, Ajay Singh Chautala.

In his resignation letter, Rana cited the alleged neglect of party workers, leaders and farmers over the past four-and-a-half years of the government.

“I have resigned from the primary membership of the party. Not only the party workers and leaders were neglected, but the party leadership also failed to protect the interests of farmers," Rana expressed in a phone conversation with The Tribune.

"I felt suffocated within the party, with the leadership remaining silent on it," he added. He, however, did not disclose the future planning and said that he will reach out to his supporters for future planning and will disclose it soon.

Rana also highlighted the FIR filed against him in Samalkha related to theft in liquor godown and said, “An FIR was registered against me at the Samalkha police station. I was arrested, but later acquitted. It was a false case and a conspiracy against me." Having contested seven elections, including five on Congress ticket and one each on Tiwari Congress and JJP ticket, Rana's political journey spans over several decades. He firstly won as MLA in 1996 on the Tiwari Congress ticket and later in 2005 on the Congress ticket. He contested on the JJP ticket from the Kalayat seat in 2019.

Rana's departure adds to a list of key leaders who have resigned from the party in two days. Nishan Singh, the party president, tendered his resignation on Monday. Kamlesh Saini, national general secretary and chairperson of Narnaul Municipal Council, also resigned yesterday. The past two days have seen significant setbacks for the party with the departure of these prominent leaders.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal