Another MHU building to come up in Karnal

To be constructed near new bus stand I Rs400 crore sanctioned by govt I Authorities float tender

A layout of the proposed administrative and academic building of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University.

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 24

The administrative and academic building of the Maharana Pratap Horticulture University (MHU), Anjanthali, will be constructed on 65 acres near the Karnal new bus stand.

VC Prof Samar Singh inspects the land where the proposed building is to be constructed.

After getting approval of the detailed project report (DPR) and sanctioning of a budget of Rs 400 crores from the government, the university authorities have floated a tender for the construction of the building.

As per the authorities, the under-construction building in Anjanthali village will be used for demonstration and research purpose after its completion, while the proposed administrative and academic building will be used for administrative work as well as for classes of the BSc, MSc and PhD courses.

“The work of the university in Anjanthali is going on at war footing, where the research and demonstration works will be done. For the academic and administrative works, we are going to construct an administrative and academic building at a cost of around Rs 400 crore in 65 acres near the Karnal new bus stand. We have floated a tender for it and soon the work will start. The deadline of the project will be two years after the starting of work,” said Prof Samar Singh, Vice Chancellor, MHU.

“The proposed building will have administrative, academic, library, auditorium, guest house, hostels for both boys and girls with the capacity of 300 (150 each), international hostel of 30 rooms, farmers training hostel of 120 beds (60 beds for male and 60 female), VC residence, staff residences, multi-purpose hall and gymnasium, amphitheatre, store purchase office, medical care centre, shopping arcade, bank and ATM, post office, cafeteria, electric sub-station, pump house and others,” said the VC.

At present, the BSc classes are running from the extension building of HAU in Nilokheri, while the classes of MSc and PhD are running from HAU, Hisar.

A makeshift administrative and teaching block has been constructed on the premises of Anjanthali, where the classes are expected to start in March, said Prof Singh. “We have constructed a makeshift administrative and teaching block along with labs on the premises of the university in Anjanthali from where we will start our classes,” said the VC.

The VC claimed that the work of the seed infrastructure laboratory on the premises of the university in Anjathali has been completed, while the work of plant tissue culture laboratory, bio control lab, implement shed, internal roads, pathways, drainage, and rainwater harvesting is underway. The retractable polyhouse and shade net house have been completed, he claimed.

There will be a hostel meant for farmers’ training with 45 beds there, he added.

