Karnal: Another rice miller held, sent to 5-day police remand

Karnal, October 17

The Karnal police arrested another rice miller in connection with the stock discrepancies at his mill in the Jundla area by the CM flying squad, last Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Ishwar Dayal of Bank Colony, said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

The accused was arrested on Sunday and was produced in a court on Monday. He was taken on five days police remand, said the SP. He said on the complaint of a member of the CM flying squad, they had registered an FIR against four mills, including KM Foods, M/s Budh Ram Foods, Anand Foods in Jundla and Hansraj Industries in Karnal.

The accused was a partner in three firms, including KM Food, M/s Budhram Foods, and Anand Food. The CM flying squad found discrepancies in these three mills.

During the investigation, it came to the fore that the procurement agency had allotted paddy to these mills for custom-milled rice (CMR). The accused along with his partners used to hide the paddy allotted to them somewhere and complete the stock with poor-quality rice being purchased from other states to earn profit.

“We will try to find the place where they have hidden the paddy purchased through the government agencies,” said the SP, adding that efforts were being made to arrest the remaining accused.

The CM flying squad, CID, and officials of different procurement agencies conducted raids in various rice mills in Nigdhu, Nilokheri, and Uchani on Monday. The team members found a shortfall of stock in a couple of mills. The team found a shortfall of 649 bags in Shri Krishna Agro Food Nilokheri, said an official. The raids were underway till the filing of reports. During the raids the team members also checked the records of the market committees of Nigdhu and Nilokheri.

