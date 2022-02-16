Another tender floated for six-laning project in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 15

The PWD (B&R) has floated another tender to get the delayed six-laning Pipli-Kurukshetra University road project completed. This is the third tender for the same stretch.

The project started in December 2018 and was scheduled to be completed by December 2019. But the project missed its deadlines repeatedly and so far just around 45 per cent work has been completed. Agreements of two firms have been terminated over tardy work.

The department has floated a tender for the remaining work of widening, divider, and lightening, worth Rs 28.41 crore. The financial bids of qualified applicants will be opened on March 8. The agency will get a period of six months to complete the project. The entire project had come to a standstill after the last agreement was terminated in December end last year.

Ajay, a resident, said, “The road poses threat to commuters, especially the two-wheeler riders. Besides, the cost of maintenance of the vehicles has also increased. With the new tender, now the project will get another timeline.” Not only an ordeal for the public, the project has become a political issue as well. Congress and INLD workers had held demonstrations over the delayed project and blamed the BJP-JJP government for the poor work.

Meanwhile, the BJP and JJP leaders have started taking credit for raising the issue and getting the tender floated. While the BJP leaders are thanking Chief Minister Manohar Lal, the JJP leaders are giving credit to Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer PWD (B&R) Arun Bhatia said, “About 45 per cent work has been completed, and a new tender has been floated for the pending work worth Rs 28.41 crore. The financial bids will be opened on March 8 and then all efforts will be made to allot the tender at the earliest. The contractor will be given a time of six months to complete the project.”

Announced by CM in 2015

The six-laning project was announced by the Chief Minister in 2015 and an amount of Rs57.53 crore was to be spent on this project. The civil work was to be done at a cost of Rs44.23 crore, while the remaining amount was to be spent on paver blocks and electrification work.

Threat to commuters

Contractor to get 6 months to complete work

