Anti-drug drive by Sirsa police: Illegal shop of father-son peddlers razed

Sirsa, June 27

Sirsa police demolished the illegal house of drug trafficker Sukhdev Sukkha in Khari Sureran village on June 20. Continuing their crackdown, today, they targeted drug trafficker Monu, alias Sonu, and his father Laxman Singh, residents of Madhosinghana village. The police used a bulldozer to demolish their illegal shop built on 100 square yards of government land.

Monu faces three cases under the Narcotic Drugs Act, including cases in Sadar Sirsa, Hisar, and Nohar (Rajasthan) police stations. His father, Laxman Singh, has one case registered against him at the Sadar Sirsa Police Station under the same act.

According to information, the district police, in collaboration with local authorities, took this action to tighten their grip on drug traffickers. The operation was led by Sadar Police Station in-charge Sub-Inspector Jagdish Chander, Duty Magistrate Naib Tehsildar Amit Sahu, and Panchayat Officer Dinesh Kumar, with significant police presence for security.

Sirsa SP Vikrant Bhushan said the police will maintain a strict stance against those involved in drug trafficking and their protectors. He instructed all station in-charges to gather information on properties acquired through drug trafficking.

6 villages declared drug-free

In an event, six villages under Nathusari Chopta police station were declared drug-free. The village sarpanches and representatives were honoured. The villages include Rampura Dhillon, Shahpuria, Raipur, Gusaiana, Kheri, and Jodkian. So far, the district police have declared 72 villages and four wards of Sirsa drug-free.

