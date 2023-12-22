Anti-encroachment team assaulted at Palwal village

Tribune News Service

Palwal, December 21

The police has registered a case against six persons in connection with an assault on the team of the Block Development Panchayat Office (BDPO) by some residents of Siha village in Hodal subdivision in the district today. The team had gone to the village to remove encroachments, it is reported.

Police sources said some residents, who had allegedly encroached upon panchayat land, began pelting the team with stones as soon as it reached the spot and started removing the encroachments. Some residents, stationed on the rooftops of their houses, began throwing stones and bricks, injuring some members of the team and the cops accompanying them. Naresh Kumar, BDPO, Hodal, told the police that the protesters did not relent and additional police force had to be requisitioned.

