Anti-ragging seminar at dental college

Yamunanagar, February 22
An anti-ragging sensitisation seminar and workshop was conducted at JN Kapoor DAV Centenary Dental College in Yamunanagar today.
The programme was inaugurated by the college principal, Dr IK Pandit.
Prof SK Katharia, chairman, Dental Council of India, delivered a lecture to the faculty members and anti-ragging committee of the college.
Dr Sanjay Tiwari, Dean, Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, and Dr Rajan Gupta, principal, Himachal Institute of Dental Sciences, Paonta Sahib, were also present on the occasion.
